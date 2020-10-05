Tucker honored as Rotary Club of Aiken's Rotarian of the Year

The Rotary Club of Aiken gave attorney Bill Tucker a standing ovation following the announcement Monday that he had been named the organization’s Scott B. Hunter Rotarian of the Year.
The honor was “unexpected and undeserved, but thank you very much,” said Tucker during the organization’s meeting at Newberry Hall.
“This is a lovely gift and a lovely recognition,” he added.
The get-together was the first face-to-face gathering of the Rotary Club since March. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the group had been conducting virtual meetings instead.
John Lindsey, the Rotary Club’s 2019-2020 president, chose Tucker to receive the award.
For nearly 20 years, Tucker provided a brief news summary to the organization during its weekly meetings. Sometimes he reported on current events in a humorous manner.
Tucker also was the Rotary Club’s 1993-1994 president.
He is a senior partner in the Hull Barrett law firm’s Aiken office.
“Bill Tucker actually has been a Rotarian of the Year for our club and for this community for a long time,” Lindsey said. “He has contributed in so many ways to organizations in the community that conform to the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’
“I looked back and took a look at the list of our presidents, those that are surviving,” Lindsey continued. “It just seemed to me that (Tucker) was the right guy at the right time, at least for me to designate him. I think that the club, based on the response today, made it clear that they think that he also is the right selection.”
Lindsay praised Tucker for his advice and counsel to other Rotary Club presidents and his ability to provide information to the club while adding “a touch of humor, often when it was needed.”
Tucker decided earlier this year that he would retire from his Rotary Club role as news reporter.
“I was already thinking about it was time to give it up and the COVID break (from in-person meetings) made it an easy thing to do,” Tucker said. “It was getting harder and harder to spend the time on Monday morning to put the news summary together, and I was finding myself scrambling. I’m appreciative of the nice comments I received. I’m glad people liked it.”
Last year, the Rotary Club of Aiken added Scott B. Hunter to the Rotarian of the Year award’s name to honor one of its former presidents. Hunter also was a former Aiken Standard publisher.
Hunter died in 2018 at the age of 69.
Also during Monday's Rotary meeting, the club's 2020-2021 president, Ellen Priest, presented an appreciation award to Lindsey for his service as immediate past president.