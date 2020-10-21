Trump will sign finalized NDAA in December, says Rep. Joe Wilson

President Donald Trump will sign the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, a package key to the Savannah River Site, in December, according to U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson.

The longtime South Carolina Republican mentioned the timeframe during a Tuesday night debate against his Democratic challenger, Adair Ford Boroughs, and while answering a broader question about Fort Jackson, near Columbia, and military living conditions.

Versions of the latest spending-and-policy bundle, seen as must-pass legislation, address plutonium pit production and the tritium facilities at the Savannah River Site, among other nuclear weapon, military and Energy Department endeavors across the country.

The Energy Department oversees the Savannah River Site, the 310-square-mile reserve south of Aiken and near New Ellenton.

When the House passed its defense bill over the summer, Wilson described it as a win for South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, which he represents and which includes the site. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., similarly applauded the passage of the Senate version: "I look forward to continuing to strengthen our armed services to ensure that America remains the greatest and most powerful nation on earth."

Wilson is no stranger to the NDAA: He’s a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee – a major player in the process – and has previously been named to a panel that hashes out disagreements between the House and Senate.

Trump signed the prior National Defense Authorization Act, the fiscal year 2020 edition, in late December 2019.