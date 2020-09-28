Trump parade in downtown Aiken set for early October

A parade lauding President Donald Trump is planned for later this week in downtown Aiken.
The Aiken County Republican Party, led by Chairman Bob Brookshire, is hosting the Saturday, Oct. 3, parade, which will snake down Park Avenue, Laurens Street and Barnwell Avenue, a traditional route. A permit for dozens of cars and trucks has been secured, according to Brookshire. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
“A lot of our members encouraged us to celebrate President Trump,” the local chairman said Monday.
The parade — Trump gear is encouraged, Brookshire said — comes exactly one month before the general election. Trump is facing Democrat Joe Biden, a former vice president and longtime lawmaker.
John Massie, the president of the Aiken Republican Club, a cousin of the formal Aiken County GOP, said the October parade serves as a reminder to vote as well as a push to support Republican candidates. A raft of local, state and federal seats are up for grabs in November. Some races are tightening; Trump is trailing Biden in many national polls.
“Hopefully,” Massie said Monday, “people will get excited.”
Parades supporting the president have proliferated across the country in recent months. Some parades have resembled a convoy or cavalcade. Others, a flotilla.
Exactly how many people plan to attend or participate in Saturday's event is unclear.