Trivia Night at Green Boundary benefits Children's Place

Children’s Place was the beneficiary of a Trivia Night fundraiser Thursday at the Green Boundary Club in Aiken.
“What is exciting for me is that this is the first fundraiser for our capital campaign since the pandemic began,” said Children’s Place Executive Director Peggy Ford.
More than $2.5 million is needed for Children’s Place to move from its current home on Barnwell Avenue to a site on the corner of Willow Run Road and Beaufort Street.
Plans call for the building at the latter location to be torn down and a new one to be built.
The novel coronavirus has slowed down significantly the efforts to generate funding for the project.
Eight teams competed in Trivia Night, and the categories for questions included music, animals and art history.
The Aiken Standard was among the sponsors and its team also was the winner.
The presenting sponsors for Trivia Night were the Herlong & Doran Financial Group and Ray and Dana Massey.
Children’s Place is a therapeutic and behavioral health childcare and family development center.
“I am so appreciative,” said Ford of the support from Trivia Night’s sponsors.
She also praised the event’s organizers.