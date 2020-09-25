Trick-or-treating in Aiken this Halloween will be a personal decision, city officials say

To trick or treat, or not to trick or treat, that is the question this year as the coronavirus remains a primary concern in Aiken.
Local officials with the City of Aiken are leaving all decisions regarding the popular Halloween activity to all individuals involved.
However, the city and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are encouraging individuals, parents and their children to continue to follow all coronavirus safety measures previously set in place by Gov. Henry McMaster, with emphasis on avoiding gatherings as much as possible.
"We've never taken a stance about who can trick or treat on Halloween, that's out of our purview, and that's still the case this year," said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh on Thursday.
Specifically, Gatewood, an Aiken subdivision that has continuously hosted a large trick-or-treating event during previous Halloweens, has already taken a step to limit such gatherings and protect its immediate residents.
Several Gatewood Homeowners Association members made the decision to steer non-resident trick-or-treaters from their community after consulting with the Aiken Department of Public Safety and other city officials.
"Since our streets are usually filled like it’s Mardi Gras, we thought it would be the best thing to do for all concerned," said Genevieve Mishali, a Gatewood Homeowner's Association member and resident who communicated with officials on the matter. "We are all concerned for public health and safety. No one is trying to cancel Halloween, (we) just want to stay safe and healthy."
In past Halloweens, parking would be available for trick-or-treaters at Citizens Park and Aiken police would assist Gatewood with traffic control and street barricades; however, this year the gates to Citizens Park will be closed, disallowing parking at the facility.
Signs, which ADPS will be assisting with, will be displayed at all three entrances of the Gatewood subdivision, including Banks Mill Road, where trailered message boards will be visible to discourage non-residents from entering the neighborhood, Mishali said.
Neighbors that do not wish to participate in trick-or-treating should keep porch lights off, Mishali suggested.
The City of Aiken approved an emergency mask mandate in July – which was recently extended through mid-November – that requires face coverings to be worn in local restaurants and businesses. Exemptions do exist: Children younger than 5 do not need to cover their faces, for example, and religious beliefs supersede the rule. Masks do not have to be worn in outdoor settings where physical distancing is possible; when exercising outdoors; when dining; and in private, individual offices, among other exclusions.
Masks are not required for property or homeowners giving out candy to trick-or-treaters unless they feel led to do so, Bedenbaugh said.
Masks are also not required for trick-or-treaters as long as they are social distancing, said Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco. Aiken Public Safety will only become involved when a situation calls for it, he said.
"We will still monitor different areas just to ensure situations don't arise," Barranco said.
CDC recommendations
In preparation for the holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a list of suggestions for how people should go ahead with their Halloween plans, including not engaging in crowded events or "participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door."
The agency additionally provided suggestions for Día de los Muertos and Thanksgiving.
An alternative sugar rush
Alternative trick-or-treating experiences are available at several locations in Aiken County.
Aiken County's annual Spooktacular will take place as a drive-thru event at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23. There will be hot dogs, treats and candy.
The City of Aiken will host a Boo Bash drive-thru event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. The event will replace the city's usual Trunk-or-Treat event. The Boo Bash drive-thru will take place at four different locations: The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum. Pre-made treat bags will be provided at each location. Organizations interested in sponsorship should call the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 803-293–7851.