 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trenton man facing indecent exposure charges for exposing himself at Aiken gas station

Jenkins

Michael Jenkins (photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center)

 Aiken County detention center

An Edgefield County man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself at an Aiken County convenience store.

Michael Jenkins, 67, of Trenton, was arrested and charged Aug. 15 with indecent exposure, according to jail records.

Police responded the parking lot of a convenience store in the 500 block of York Street and saw a man unzip his pants, expose his genitals and use the bathroom in the parking lot, exposing himself to traffic on the street, according to an incident report from the Aiken County detention center.

Once police approached the subject, Jenkins began to zip up his pants and police asked for identification, the report said.

Police determined that Jenkins had a warrant from the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to Edgefield County.


Tags

Similar Stories

Target Q2 sales fall on muted spending, Pride month backlash, and it cuts profit outlook for 2023

Target Q2 sales fall on muted spending, Pride month backlash, and it cuts profit outlook for 2023

Target reported a second-quarter sales drop, dragged down by shoppers' inflation worries and a negative reaction by some customers, widely publicized on social media, to its Pride merchandise. The Minneapolis retailer said Wednesday it expects high interest rates, which makes credit cards more expensive to use, and higher prices on food to continue to put a strain on customers. The chain cut its profit outlook for the year, and it also expects sales will decline for the remainder of the year. In lowering its forecast, Target also cited the end of the student loan moratorium, which had provided one-time college students a little more financial breathing room. Read moreTarget Q2 sales fall on muted spending, Pride month backlash, and it cuts profit outlook for 2023

Muslim mobs attack churches in eastern Pakistan after accusing Christians of desecrating the Quran

Police say a Muslim mob has attacked a Christian area in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, burning a church, damaging four others and demolishing a man's house after accusing him of desecrating Islam’s holy book. A local police chief says Wednesday's attack happened in the district of Faisalabad, after some Muslims living nearby said a local Christian and his friend had torn out some pages of a Quran and written insulting remarks on others. The police chief says this angered Muslims who gathered at the location and went on a rampage, attacking multiple churches. There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Read moreMuslim mobs attack churches in eastern Pakistan after accusing Christians of desecrating the Quran