Trenton man facing indecent exposure charges for exposing himself at Aiken gas station

An Edgefield County man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself at an Aiken County convenience store.

Michael Jenkins, 67, of Trenton, was arrested and charged Aug. 15 with indecent exposure, according to jail records.

Police responded the parking lot of a convenience store in the 500 block of York Street and saw a man unzip his pants, expose his genitals and use the bathroom in the parking lot, exposing himself to traffic on the street, according to an incident report from the Aiken County detention center.

Once police approached the subject, Jenkins began to zip up his pants and police asked for identification, the report said.

Police determined that Jenkins had a warrant from the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to Edgefield County.