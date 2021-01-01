Trek across Redcliffe Plantation offers quiet welcome to 2021

BEECH ISLAND — Redcliffe Plantation was blanketed in haze and fallen leaves early Friday, a New Year’s Day many had longed for.
It was decidedly blustery for a 68-degree South Carolina morning, with breezes spritzing the state historic site — once home to Civil War politician James Henry Hammond, his descendants and slaves — with glistening rain.
The grounds, more than 300 acres painted a palette of wintertime hazel, were near-empty. The expansive porch was deserted; its rocking chairs still. A lane lined by magnolias welcomed one walker around 9:30 a.m. Birds chirped. Branches rustled. But, overall, it was quiet, peaceful.
In years past, many greeted January with so-called First Day hikes, wilderness excursions promoted by America’s State Parks and a raft of other players.
“What better way to kick off the New Year than by getting a jump start burning off those extra holiday calories in the great outdoors?” the organization has asked.
But the pandemic changed things: fewer crowds, apparently, and more masks.
The ever-looming threat of the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, means hikes across the U.S. this year were smaller, self-guided or even virtual. Aiken State Park, a popular destination in nearby Windsor, didn’t participate this time around. A muted Redcliffe Plantation did.
“Distance and rigor vary from park to park, but all hikes aim to create a fun experience for the whole family,” America’s State Parks said in explaining the adaptations, in general. “People are invited to savor the beauty of the state park’s natural resources so they may be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year.”
More information about Redcliffe Plantation and the state's many other parks and sites can be found online: southcarolinaparks.com.