Tree planted in memory of murdered North Aiken Elementary student

On a playground at North Aiken Elementary School a sapling now stands in memory of a 12-year-old student killed during a drive-by shooting in early October.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, faculty and staff met outdoors at the school, located just off Wire Road for a ceremony honoring the life of fifth grader Edward McKenzie Jr.

There, they shared stories, shed tears and planted a "Rising Sun" tree in honor of the fallen student.

“Have you ever met a student that just became a part of your heart when you first met them?" Melvin Marshall, the school's long-time counselor, said. "That’s how it was with Edward. Edward was a special student, a special child who had big dreams.”

Marshall shared with the crowd of roughly 20 people that he got to know McKenzie really well during his days at North Aiken Elementary.

McKenzie wanted to be a professional football player when he grew up, Marshall said. He liked watching basketball especially his favorite player, Lebron James.

Sadly, McKenzie never got the chance to fulfill his dreams after his life was cut short when two suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at his home on Wyman Street during the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

When police arrived they found McKenzie who had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second juvenile victim, identified as a 13-year-old male, had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have since detained and charged three suspects in connection with the shooting. Authorities are still searching for 31-year-old Demetrius Williams.

The impact of McKenzie's death was felt across the school.

His teacher, Nikia Brighthop, said McKenzie always spoke about his love for his family. During recess he would tell her stories of the good times they would have.

The last time she saw McKenzie, Brighthop said he was excited to celebrate his birthday which was on Oct. 8.

"I was just shocked because I remembered that Thursday, the last day he was at school, he was so excited for his birthday," Brighthop said. "When I heard the news of his death and the way he was killed, it just took me by storm but I choose to remember the good times with Edward and I choose to remember that time he was leaving the room excited for his birthday. We thank God for the time we had him."

The tree, donated by the Aiken Council of Neighbors, creates heart shaped leaves and will produce red blooms in the spring.

During the ceremony, McKenzie's family members took turns spreading dirt over the tree's roots. A plaque which reads, "He made an impact on a lot of people. He was a joy," was placed in front of the tree.

McKenzie's younger sister, Ja’Kayla Lee volunteered to keep up the tree along with help from other school faculty members.

"We're going to miss everything about him," Lee said. "We're going to miss his smile. I feel happy because that means I get to walk past him everyday."