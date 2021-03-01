Town of Wagener cooperating with Aiken County Council investigation, Killian says

The Town of Wagener is cooperating with Aiken County Council’s effort to find out more about the finances and operations of the beleaguered Wagener Fire Department, County Administrator Clay Killian told the Aiken Standard on Monday.

“They have been very forthcoming with the documents they have been able to find,” he said. “I get the impression that they’re trying to fulfill our request and they’re doing the best they can to do that. It’s been a very positive response.”

On Feb. 16, County Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that directed Killian and his staff to make a written request to the Town of Wagener to provide information that would include “all financial records and other records relating to” its fire protection contract with the county, fire fees and expenditures associated with the town’s fire department.

County Council also wanted to obtain the results of any audits related to fire protection services “for the current fiscal year and the last two fiscal years,” according to the resolution.

In addition, County Council asked for confirmation that the Wagener Fire Department has properly working equipment and sufficient personnel to perform its duties.

County Council gave the Town of Wagener 10 calendar days from the time the request was issued to reply.

Killian said that after the request was made Feb. 17, “I received a number of documents last Wednesday or Thursday, but I have not had a chance to really look at them much yet.”

Based on comments made to him by Wagener Mayor Mike Miller, Killian didn’t think all the information that County Council had asked for had been provided yet even though the deadline has passed.

“The mayor has talked to me a couple of times, and he said he didn’t know if he could make the 10-day deadline, but he would get us some stuff,” Killian said. “Some of it might be with the fire department and not with the town.”

County Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center, and Killian planned to give the panel members an update on the progress of the fact-finding mission so far.

“We’ll see where we are and then go from there,” Killian said.

According to a Notice of Intent document from the Town of Wagener, it is seeking to reduce the size of the existing Wagener fire district.

If an agreement is not reached with the county by May 31 of this year, the Town of Wagener plans to give the county a written notice that would terminate the current fire protection service contract between the county and the town on Sept. 30.

Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Inc., a recently formed organization, has told County Council that it wants to enter into a contract with the county to provide fire protection services in the Wagener fire district.

Last November, the Town of Wagener announced that Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day had been suspended.

Those suspensions generated controversy in the community. Both the Town of Wagener and the fire department’s former leaders have been accused of wrongdoing.

The Wagener Fire Department staff traditionally has been made up of volunteers.