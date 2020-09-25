Towing company offering $10,000 reward for information in Aiken driver's death

After a tow truck driver in Aiken lost his life in a fatal hit-and-run last week, an area company is offering a sizable reward for information.
Wayne's Towing Recovery and Transport announced Thursday a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the guilty driver.
“We decided to do this as a company to hopefully find out what happened and bring closure,” owner Jeff Corbett said. "I feel like whoever did it had to know they hit something and to keep driving, that's unheard of."
Eugene "Jason" Willis, 31, worked for Wayne's for four to five years, Corbett said.
He was always known as a dependable driver who would always work to help others, no matter the circumstances.
However, to Corbett and his wife, Sherry, Willis was more than just a caring tow truck driver, he was their son-in-law.
"He was definitely dedicated to his career," Sherry said. "He had pride in what he did and he loved helping people."
During the early morning hours of Sept. 17, Willis was dispatched out to assist a stranded driver on the south shoulder of the roadway by mile marker 177.
Around 5:45 a.m., a vehicle crossed the fog line and struck Willis, according to Lt. Stephanie Stallings with the Georgia State Patrol.
The vehicle then fled the scene, leaving Willis severely injured.
No information on a suspect has been released.
Not only are the Corbett's seeking closure in Willis' death, they also hope the tragic crash will serve as a reminder for the everyday dangers that tow truck drivers face each day on shift.
Corbett currently serves as the president of the Towing and Recovery Association of South Carolina. For nearly four years, he's continued to work to get the state's "Move Over" law to be expanded to provide further protection to tow truck drivers.
A tow truck driver is killed every six days, according to AAA.
“The problem with the move over law itself is tow truck drivers are not recognized as first responders," Sherry said. "That night the only reason why he went out there in the pouring rain is because of a stranded motorist and he didn’t want to leave them there any longer.”
Anyone with any information about this fatal accident are urged to call 706-210-2045.