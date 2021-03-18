Tornado watch issued for Edgefield County, canceled for Barnwell and Orangeburg

A tornado watch has been issued for Edgefield County, while a previously issued tornado watch for nearby Barnwell and Orangeburg counties has been lifted.
Tornadoes, hail and strong gusts of wind are possible, according to the National Weather Service's Columbia bureau.
“The previous Tornado Watch that was in place for Burke, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Clarendon counties has been cancelled,” the bureau wrote on Twitter. “New watch in place until 6 PM associated with line of storms moving in from the west.”
