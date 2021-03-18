You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tornado watch issued for Edgefield County, canceled for Barnwell and Orangeburg

  • Updated
Trees Down.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Williston Road, near Tinker Creek Road, was choked with trees and debris after a tornado in 2020. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A tornado watch has been issued for Edgefield County, while a previously issued tornado watch for nearby Barnwell and Orangeburg counties has been lifted.

Tornadoes, hail and strong gusts of wind are possible, according to the National Weather Service's Columbia bureau. 

“The previous Tornado Watch that was in place for Burke, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Clarendon counties has been cancelled,” the bureau wrote on Twitter. “New watch in place until 6 PM associated with line of storms moving in from the west.”

Check back with the Aiken Standard. This article will be updated throughout the day.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News