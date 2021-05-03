Tornado watch issued for Aiken, Edgefield counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for swaths of Georgia and South Carolina, including Aiken and Edgefield counties.
The tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m.
"Now is the time to ensure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings as ingredients are in place for severe weather," the service's Columbia bureau stated in a tweet. "This includes strong to severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. Showers and storms will begin to move into our forecast area within next two hours."