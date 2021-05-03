You are the owner of this article.
Tornado watch issued for Aiken, Edgefield counties

Aiken Tornado Watch

(Photo provided/National Weather Service)

 Photo provided/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for swaths of Georgia and South Carolina, including Aiken and Edgefield counties.

The tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. 

"Now is the time to ensure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings as ingredients are in place for severe weather," the service's Columbia bureau stated in a tweet. "This includes strong to severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. Showers and storms will begin to move into our forecast area within next two hours."


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

