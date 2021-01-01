You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Tornado warning issued in Edgefield County; tornado watch in effect for Aiken County

  • Updated
Screen Shot 2021-01-01 at 3.34.37 PM.png
Photo provided/National Weather Service

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado warning for parts of Edgefield County and a separate tornado watch for Aiken County.

The tornado warning in western Edgefield County is in effect until 6 p.m. The tornado watch in Aiken County is in effect until 8 p.m.

"Take cover if you are in the warned area," the NWS Columbia office tweeted around 5:30 p.m., "and we appreciate any reports of damage when it is safe."

A watch emphasizes preparedness; tornadoes are possible in and around the covered area. A warning means a tornado has been spotted or has been indicated by radar.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this story will be updated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News