Tornado warning issued in Edgefield County; tornado watch in effect for Aiken County

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado warning for parts of Edgefield County and a separate tornado watch for Aiken County.
The tornado warning in western Edgefield County is in effect until 6 p.m. The tornado watch in Aiken County is in effect until 8 p.m.
"Take cover if you are in the warned area," the NWS Columbia office tweeted around 5:30 p.m., "and we appreciate any reports of damage when it is safe."
A watch emphasizes preparedness; tornadoes are possible in and around the covered area. A warning means a tornado has been spotted or has been indicated by radar.
