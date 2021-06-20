Tornado warning issued for Windsor, Wagener, Pelion region

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a tornado warning for an area between Windsor, Wagener, Batesburg-Leesville and Pelion.
The warning is in effect until 3 p.m.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for the latest information.
