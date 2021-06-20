You are the owner of this article.
Tornado warning issued for Windsor, Wagener, Pelion region

Screen Shot 2021-06-20 at 2.40.00 PM.png

(Photo provided/National Weather Service)

 Photo provided/National Weather Service

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a tornado warning for an area between Windsor, Wagener, Batesburg-Leesville and Pelion.

The warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

Check back with the Aiken Standard for the latest information.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

