Tickets now on sale for Cultural Series at USC Aiken Etherredge Center

The Etherredge Center for the Fine & Performing Arts has released its Cultural Series lineup for the 2021-2022 season, and season ticket sales have begun. Featuring stellar talent from both old friends and new, the series promises to be a treat for all ages.
Kicking off the season, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra returns. After playing a magical concert in the parking lot, as a drive-in style show last October, Equinox brings its full band with all its high-powered sounds to the Etherredge Center stage on Sept. 18.
The great music doesn’t end with Equinox, though, as “the greatest party band in America,” South Carolina’s own Swingin’ Medallions will ring in the holiday season on Dec. 10. As part of the 60th anniversary celebration of USC Aiken, this show will offer dinner and dancing at the USCA Convocation Center, with a catered meal and cash bar. Holiday music will abound, but audiences will also get to hear classics, like “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love” and “Hey, Hey, Baby.”
Moving into 2022 year, the Etherredge Center and its partners at the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture present Mike Wiley’s moving one-man show, "Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till." This play “chronicles the murder, trial, and unbelievable confessions of the men accused of Till’s murder.” Helping to commemorate Black History Month, Wiley’s show will be performed on Feb. 19, with a special Q&A at CAHAAC at 11 a.m. the morning of the show.
April closes out the season with two fantastic performances. First, on April 7, join us for the majesty and beauty of the American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company. This company, part of America’s premier ballet troupe, features their up-and coming-performers, showcasing the talent and commitment that highlight ABT.
The Cultural Series will close out on April 29, as Branford Marsalis makes his long-awaited appearance on our stage, with The Branford Marsalis and Joey Calderazzo Duo. Postponed from 2021, the concert will celebrate American jazz.
Season tickets are on sale now, with packages ranging from $60 to $200. Each season ticket purchased will include a free show as a special “welcome back.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or email boxoffice@usca.edu.