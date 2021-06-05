That Flippin' Egg will be opening soon in Aiken at former Huddle House location

Preparations are underway for the launch of a new restaurant in Aiken.
That Flippin’ Egg is scheduled to make its debut later this month at 3602 Richland Ave. W.
A Huddle House eatery, which closed in late May, formerly was located there.
That Flippin’ Egg will have “a family-friendly environment,” said co-owner Robert Robertson. “We’re going to treat you the way you need to be treated and put a smile on your face.”
Robertson and his father, Bob Robertson, are the founders of the original That Flippin’ Egg, which was established four years ago in Evans, Georgia, and serves customers from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
On the breakfast menu are Eggs Benedict, omelets, skillet bowls, pancakes, waffles and French toast.
Among the lunch options are Steakhouse Burgers and patty melts along with gourmet grilled cheese, Philly cheesesteaks, and club and grilled chicken sandwiches.
Salads also are available.
That Flippin’ Egg in Aiken will offer dinner in addition to breakfast and lunch, so its operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The dinner menu hasn’t been finalized yet, but Robert expects it to include fried catfish and hamburger steaks.
For breakfast and lunch, the choices will be similar to those at That Flippin’ Egg in Evans.
“We’re excited to move into the Aiken community,” Robert said. “We think it will be a good experience for everybody.”
Bob already owned the site in Aiken where the new That Flippin’ Egg will be based, according to Jennifer Jones. She is the chief financial officer of Flippin Holdings LLC, which is the parent company for the That Flippin' Egg restaurant venture.
Huddle House Inc. “leased the property for the last five years,” she said. “Their lease ended, and they moved out. We decided that it was a good opportunity to come into the Aiken area. We’re not affiliated with Huddle House in any way. We’re our own brand.”
Aiken’s That Flippin’ Egg will have “a completely different atmosphere (from Huddle House),” Jones added. “We’re doing a lot of renovations.”
Plans call for an outdoor patio.
Some former Huddle House employees have been hired to work at That Flippin’ Egg in Aiken, Jones said.
Also in the near future, there also will be a new That Flippin’ Egg in Augusta.
The third That Flippin' Egg eatery will be on Mike Padgett Highway, Robert said.