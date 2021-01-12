Teen dies in fatal Edgefield County car crash

A 16-year-old driver is dead following a fatal car collision in Edgefield County.
On Jan. 9, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Egghouse Road near Woodward Road, just 2.7 miles north of Trenton.
Authorities report that a 2002 Ford Ranger with a 16-year-old driver was traveling west on Egghouse Road when the driver traveled off the right side of the road, over corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road before striking a tree.
The teenage driver was extracted from the truck and was flown to a nearby hospital, Highway Patrol reports. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The fatal collision continues to be under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The victim's identification has not been released at this time.
