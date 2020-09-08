Suspect wanted in hit-and-run death of North Augusta man in custody

The suspect in a fatal hit and run that occurred in North Augusta on Wednesday is in police custody, according to a social media post from local law enforcement.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Facebook on Sept. 7 that Danny Martin, 28, was taken into custody. Martin was wanted in connection to a felony DUI hit and run which resulted in the death of North Augusta man Delgado Morales.
Morales, 42, was doing yard work next to Belvedere-Clearwater Road when a northbound Toyota truck ran off the right side of road and struck him, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Morales later died due to his injuries.
Martin has felony warrants from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Sheriff's Office.