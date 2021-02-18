Suspect in 2017 shooting at South Aiken High School pleads guilty

An Aiken man pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges which include taking part in a shooting which injured three people at South Aiken High School in 2017.

Rakish Breon Jenkins, 22, of Aiken pleaded guilty to three indictments of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon on school property, breaking and entering into an automobile, criminal conspiracy and attempted escape.

The indictments stem from three separate incidents including breaking and stealing from an automobile, firing into a crowd after a basketball game at South Aiken High School and assisting an inmate at the Aiken County detention center assault an officer in an attempt to escape, according to facts presented by the 2nd Judicial Circuit at Thursday's guilty plea hearing.

Jenkins was charged with breaking into and stealing a backpack and other items from a vehicle on March 14, 2016. He was released on bond the following day.

On Jan. 27, 2017, Jenkins reportedly was at South Aiken High School while the school hosted a basketball game against Aiken High School. Close to 1,000 people were in attendance.

Shortly after the game, after 9 p.m., two groups of people lined up just outside of the main entrance of the school to confront one another and a fight broke out while everyone was leaving the game.

Witnesses reportedly heard multiple shots fired. Officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety were already inside the school working the game and immediately rushed to the area where the shots originated.

Three victims were reportedly injured in the shooting, Cassie Hall with the 2nd Judicial Circuit said Thursday.

A 15-year-old female victim was located on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back of her left thigh. Another victim, a 13-year-old female, was leaving the game with her parents. After fleeing to their vehicle she realized she had sustained a gunshot wound to her shin.

A third victim was standing near the group that was fighting and went directly to Aiken Regional Medical Centers after being shot in the back and his right hand.

Law enforcement spoke to multiple witnesses and learned that Jenkins and Dedrick Dashaun Nelson, 18, of Beech Island, both displayed handguns prior to the shots being fired.

Jenkins was arrested Feb. 2, 2017.

"After his arrest, he gave a statement to law enforcement ultimately confessing to firing his handgun during this incident," Hall said. "At the time of his arrest he had a 9mm gun in his possession. That gun was sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along with the three shell casings recovered at the high school and it was confirmed that those shell casings were fired from Mr. Jenkins’ 9mm gun.”

At Thursday's hearing, the injured victims of the shooting gave statements expressing how the impact of the shooting continues to linger with them.

"Because of what happened my daughter was traumatized," the mother of the 13-year-old victim said in a statement Thursday. "She wouldn't go out into big crowds without me or my husband being with her. She was usually very social. She went through months of therapy so she wouldn't have nightmares anymore. She has a scar that reminds her of what happened. Emotionally she is ruined."

The shooting not only impacted the three victims but the Aiken community as a whole, Chief Charles Barranco of Aiken Public Safety said.

“There’s few things we hold in as high regard as our children and our schools,” Barranco said Thursday. "As you can imagine this caused great concern to our law enforcement community as well as our greater community for the reckless regard for human life.”

Samuel Fuller, the current principal of South Aiken High School, told the court the school has experienced a decrease in enrollment since the shooting. The school district has continued to work to restore a sense of safety in the school as years go by.

“The impact of the shooting that happened at South Aiken has been tremendous and ongoing, the amount of heartache, pain, the changes in procedures and policies,” Fuller said. "We have seen a drop in enrollment as a result of this. I can’t put the overall impact of what this has done to Aiken County Public Schools as a whole into quantifiable means but it has impacted our overall school community here greatly.”

While incarcerated at the Aiken County detention center on Feb. 14, 2019, Jenkins reportedly had knowledge of an inmate planning to escape and distracted a guard before the inmate attacked him.

“The deputy reported hearing the defendant repeatedly yelling for the inmate to get the keys and take him down,” Hall said Thursday.

Although Jenkins pleaded guilty to the charges, he expressed to the court that his actions were mistakes and asked the court for leniency in his sentencing.

He expressed that his actions at South Aiken High School, while wrong, were done in self defense.

"I just want another chance at freedom," Jenkins said. "I am not a threat to the community. It was just the heat of the moment."

Presiding Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope did not make a determination on Jenkins' sentencing at Thursday's hearing but decided to deliberate on the information shared.

"I will render a decision and let all parties know," Clyburn Pope said.