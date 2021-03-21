Suspect dies in Aiken County Sheriff's Office custody, state authorities investigating

State authorities are investigating the death of a man who died while in the custody of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office detained the now deceased male on Thursday after he reportedly attempted to gain entry into and possibly rob passing cars at the intersection of Marshall Street and Ergle Street in Graniteville.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, described as a Black male, in the middle of the roadway with traffic at a standstill, the Sheriff's Office reports.
The man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
While being transported to the Aiken County detention center, the man began "hitting his head on the partition and kicking at the rear window inside the patrol car," the Sheriff's Office reported.
The transporting deputy stopped near 4020 Trolley Line Road and called for assistance to restrain the individual from causing anymore harm to himself.
The suspect became unresponsive while deputies were placing his legs in a restraint, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Due to their proximity to the nearest hospital, the man was taken directly to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where emergency medical staff met them at the ambulance service entrance and began treatment.
Sheriff Michael Hunt contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department to initiate the investigation.