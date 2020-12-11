Suspect charged with killing Graniteville mother, child in 2019 denied bond

A Beech Island man charged in a December 2019 double homicide will remain in jail after he was denied bond Thursday.
Thomas Anthony Henderson, 20, of Beech Island is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling and three counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.
His charges stem from a shooting at a Graniteville apartment which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son, Elijah.
At Thursday's hearing, Bill Weeks with the Second Judicial Circuit laid out the state's case against Henderson to presiding Judge Clifton Newman.
Security video obtained by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office shows three suspects, one who investigators believe to be Henderson, fire multiple rounds into the bottom of 105 Kalmia Apartments Drive in Graniteville where Mel'lisha, Elijah and three other individuals lived on Dec. 17, 2019.
Both Mel'lisha and Elijah sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to their injuries.
"You can see two of the three subjects shooting into the incident location," Weeks said, describing the security video. "After multiple rounds were fired, two of the subjects took off running from the scene. Henderson was the tallest of the three subjects and is believed to have been one of the shooters."
Investigators recovered numerous shell casings at the scene, including a 10 mm shell casing which was collected from the area where Henderson would have been shooting, Weeks said.
The shell casing matched a previous shooting where Henderson allegedly returned fire after his house was struck in a drive-by shooting in Beech Island months prior, Weeks said.
Investigators were never able to recover Henderson's weapon after he had reportedly thrown it into a wooded area after the shooting, Weeks said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reported the shell casings found at both scenes were fired from the same gun, Weeks said.
Additionally, video footage shows Henderson in his home wearing clothing similar to the clothing described as being worn by one of the suspects in the surveillance video the night of the double homicide, Weeks said.
Henderson was detained by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on Jan.4 after he was found in an Augusta home. Investigators with the Sheriff's Office believe he was attempting to evade capture.
Henderson did not make a statement at Thursday's hearing but his legal representative said Henderson maintained his innocence.
The defense additionally informed Newman that the court has given the defense funding to hire a forensics firearm expert to verify if the shell casings discovered at the crime scenes match.
Newman denied Henderson bond and sent him to be held at the Aiken County detention center where he has been held for the past 337 days as of Friday.
The two other suspect in the case remain unidentified, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 803-642-1761. Anonymous tips can be sent through Midlands CrimeStoppers by visiting midlandscrimestoppers.com.