Suicide awareness events scheduled in Aiken through November

Several events, including the annual Out of the Darkness Aiken Walk, are scheduled throughout the next two months to bring more awareness to the effects of suicide.
The events are sponsored through the S.C. chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which strives to bring together people from all backgrounds who want to prevent suicide in their local communities.
Candlelight vigil
The World Suicide Prevention Day Candlelight Vigil will be held Thursday from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
This event will be held via Zoom. Participants will need to register in advance for the event and may do so at https://scwspd.attendease.com/
Scavenger hunt
The Out of the Darkness South Carolina Scavenger Hunt is taking place until Oct. 31.
The scavenger hunt requires participants to complete three required tasks and 10 secondary tasks listed on the online task list.
Some items require participants to take a selfie with a phone or camera and post those photos with the hashtags #togethertofightsuicide, #OOTDSC and #AFSPSC on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
People who complete the requirements of the checklist will have their name entered for a gift card raffle drawing on Nov. 8.
The scavenger hunt is part of the S.C. chapter's fundraising efforts.
Aiken Walk
The Out of the Darkness Aiken Walk will take place Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at the Odell Weeks Center.
This yearly event is used to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.
Participants can register for the walk at https://afsp.donordrive.com/ under Events.