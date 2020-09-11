You have permission to edit this article.
Suicide awareness events scheduled in Aiken through November

The S.C. chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is continuing its Out of Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk this year, while several of its other events will be virtual. 

Pictured: Representatives of Aiken High School participate in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk in 2019 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

Several events, including the annual Out of the Darkness Aiken Walk, are scheduled throughout the next two months to bring more awareness to the effects of suicide.

The events are sponsored through the S.C. chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which strives to bring together people from all backgrounds who want to prevent suicide in their local communities.

Candlelight vigil

The World Suicide Prevention Day Candlelight Vigil will be held Thursday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. 

This event will be held via Zoom. Participants will need to register in advance for the event and may do so at https://scwspd.attendease.com/

Participants are encouraged to gather two candles, matches or a lighter and place them safely in front of themselves so that when lit, they can be seen on screen. Artificial lights can be used as well. 
 
A Zoom link will be sent to participants the day before the event. 

Scavenger hunt

The Out of the Darkness South Carolina Scavenger Hunt is taking place until Oct. 31.

The scavenger hunt requires participants to complete three required tasks and 10 secondary tasks listed on the online task list.

Some items require participants to take a selfie with a phone or camera and post those photos with the hashtags #togethertofightsuicide, #OOTDSC and #AFSPSC on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

People who complete the requirements of the checklist will have their name entered for a gift card raffle drawing on Nov. 8.

The scavenger hunt is part of the S.C. chapter's fundraising efforts.

Aiken Walk

The Out of the Darkness Aiken Walk will take place Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at the Odell Weeks Center. 

This yearly event is used to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.

Participants can register for the walk at https://afsp.donordrive.com/ under Events

