top story

SUCCESSTEAM holds Big Brother Camp at USC Aiken

participants
Campers sit in on a dining etiquette class Friday night / Photo by Alexandra Koch

 Staff photo by Alexandra Koch

SUCCESSTEAM, a local nonprofit organization specializing in youth development, held its third annual Big Brother Camp at USC Aiken over the weekend.

The multi-day, overnight conference offered workshops and seminars focused on leadership development, basic mechanics, relationship building, financial management, securing employment and accountability.

Over 100 young men ages 14-18 participated this year.

"We had a goal, we prepared, we expected everything to run smooth and everything came together," said Tim Behling, founder of SUCCESSTEAM.

Eighteen guest speakers participated in the weekend-long event, including Ryan Smith, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Super Bowl LV champion.

Tre and Ryan
Tre Smith (left) and Ryan Smith (right) speak to participants on Friday night / Photo by Alexandra Koch

Smith opened up to the group about a near-death experience he had in college. He said he got into an argument and the person pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger. The gun jammed and Smith was able to go on to be drafted into the NFL.

tre and ryan 2
Tre Smith, left, and Ryan Smith right talk to participants on Friday night. / Photo by Alexandra Koch

Smith told participants that the experience taught him "don't make stupid decisions just to have fun," he said. 

tre smith
Tre Smith speaks to participants on Friday night / Photo by Alexandra Koch

Smith's younger brother, Tre Smith, also spoke about being the youngest black man in the Secret Service and urged the young men to "manifest what you want."

Behling said the participants' favorite session was the seminar on the importance of manhood from a woman's perspective.

dining
Campers learn how to set a place setting. / Photo by Alexandra Koch

"They received some insight and a Q&A defining what a woman is and what the difference is between a woman and a girl," Behling said. "They would ask questions about how to get the attention of the girl of their dreams, how to treat women and really just how to be a man in a relationship."

However, Behling said his favorite part of the camp was the graduation ceremony on the last day of camp.

All of the participants get up in front of their families and define what their definition of a man is and identify three goals that they plan to accomplish in the next couple of years.

"That was special for me because that's what we worked for. That showcases that we accomplished our goal," Behling said.

Next year, SUCCESSTEAM plans to expand the number of participants and change up the design of the conference.

"We always plan to grow and do better and come back with even more to offer the community," Behling said. "If we stay stagnant, then we're not necessarily going to increase the impact. We want to ensure that we're able to operate at a bigger capacity and a different design."

SUCCESSTEAM plans to have next year's conference last longer and include more guest speakers.

dinner
Tim Behling, founder of SUCCESSTEAM helps staff prepare dinner for campers. All meals were provided to campers throughout the weekend / Photo by Alexandra Koch

"We've impacted more than just the participants, we've impacted the families, the neighborhoods – because now when they go back home, they're leaders in the community," Behling said.


