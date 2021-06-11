Storage Units offering more options in Aiken for self-storage

Looking for a place to keep bins of Christmas decorations, extra furniture, collections that have grown too big, business records or even large vehicles?

A new multi-story, self-storage facility in Aiken called Storage Units opened in May at 1537 Hamilton Drive, which is just off the Silver Bluff Road corridor.

It has 109,200 square feet of space.

Included in that total are 83,446 rentable square feet.

There are more than 800 storage units in a variety of sizes, and covered storage for recreational vehicles and boats also is available.

“Right now, we’ve got over 170 renters,” said Brad Brodie.

He is the managing member of Storage Units of Aiken LLC, which owns the facility.

“It’s probably 95% climate-controlled” and “completely gated,” Brodie said.

Because Storage Units’ home is a multi-story building, it is “much more secure” than a single-story facility, he added.

Adams Property Group LLC of Charleston is the third-party manager of Storage Units.

A need for more storage options locally was the reason for the construction of Storage Units.

“All the other storage facilities around here are at 90% capacity,” Brodie said.

For more information, visit yourstorageunits.com or call 864-474-5891.

There is a Storage Units facility at 159 Cooper Drive in Augusta, and one is scheduled to open in North Augusta later this year.