Statewide red flag fire alert issued as risks escalate

The S.C. Forestry Commission on Friday issued a statewide red-flag fire alert, an effort to discourage people from burning outdoors until wildfire risks subside.
The alert, which doesn’t prohibit outdoor burning, will remain in effect until lifted by the commission.
“With the dry weather we have experienced lately and predicted relative humidity values in some areas lower than 25% and winds gusting above 15 miles per hour, we strongly encourage everyone to postpone their outdoor burning until conditions improve early next week,” said Forestry Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily.”
Firefighters with the Forestry Commission respond to an average 2,500 wildland fires every year.