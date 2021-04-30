You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Statewide red flag fire alert issued as risks escalate

Trolley Line Road, Ground Fire
Buy Now

Twigs and other things burn along Trolley Line Road earlier this month. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The S.C. Forestry Commission on Friday issued a statewide red-flag fire alert, an effort to discourage people from burning outdoors until wildfire risks subside.

The alert, which doesn’t prohibit outdoor burning, will remain in effect until lifted by the commission.

Smoke blankets western Aiken as woods smolder

“With the dry weather we have experienced lately and predicted relative humidity values in some areas lower than 25% and winds gusting above 15 miles per hour, we strongly encourage everyone to postpone their outdoor burning until conditions improve early next week,” said Forestry Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily.”

Firefighters with the Forestry Commission respond to an average 2,500 wildland fires every year.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News