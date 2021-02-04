Statewide cyber initiative unveiled by Gov. Henry McMaster, USC

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and the University of South Carolina on Thursday announced an in-depth review of the state’s cyber capabilities and climate, a preliminary step toward sought-after dominance in the futuristic field.

Assessing exactly what the Palmetto State does and does not already offer, officials explained, will inform a longer-term strategy to develop a “cyber ecosystem” – a phrase that has been thrown around Aiken County.

“The cyber world is an exciting one,” the governor said at a Statehouse press conference, flanked by USC President Bob Caslen. “It is a new frontier for technology, for innovation, for imagination.”

Leading the national pack when it comes to cyber – a catchall for everything from offensive and defensive military operations to networks and resiliency – means tremendous job opportunities and investment, officials suggested.

Specifically, Caslen cited Fort Gordon, the Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence in nearby Augusta, and its resultant rings of development.

“That hub of industry is exciting,” he said, “particularly as it attracts business and business opportunities all the way around, on both sides of the river.”

Aiken County, at the very least, is on its way to becoming a cyber hotspot. The field has been worked, and the seeds have been planted.

“There’s been a lot of preparation work, in terms of getting the workforce ready and potential locations for office space,” Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Will Williams said.

Construction of the DreamPort cybersecurity complex at USC Aiken, a state National Guard priority and expected home of its 125th Cyber Battalion, is projected to begin in 2024. Construction was previously teased for 2022.

Once online, the DreamPort compound “will provide important resources for individuals, businesses, and industry to help each identify and mitigate their cyber vulnerabilities,” USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan has said. The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, also in the works, will amplify the facility's potential.

Savannah River National Laboratory, soon to be managed by a team involving USC, has already invested in the cyber field. Significant growth is expected; its proximity to Fort Gordon can only help.

And the Savannah River Site, more broadly, “is poised to emerge as a major national cybersecurity hub,” according to a 2018 analysis performed by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a think tank.

“Failing to empower the SRS to reach its potential as a national cybersecurity leader and operational center would be a missed opportunity for our nation,” the study reads.

Caslen on Thursday referred to the Savannah River region as a high-tech corridor. Aiken, he suggested, is its locus.

“We’re really on the edge of something that is just fantastic and probably couldn’t have been dreamed of 10 years ago,” McMaster said separately. “But here we are now, we’re right at the front.”

Thursday’s unveiling comes as authorities investigate an unprecedented hack of U.S. government and business networks. Officials have attributed the compromise – one that poses a grave risk, according to a Department of Homeland Security agency – to Russia.

Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina’s adjutant general, warned state lawmakers last year of cyber’s influence, sometimes malign: “Without going into a lot, and certainly not going into classified,” he said, according to audio previously reviewed by the Aiken Standard, “cyber is a significant threat to this state, to this nation, and it is a growing challenge to us each and every day, not only from a military perspective.”