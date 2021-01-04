Override of Trump's NDAA veto splits S.C. delegation

In a blow to President Donald Trump in his last few weeks in office, Congress overrode a veto of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, a $740 billion bundle affecting the Savannah River Site.

The override easily cleared the House, 322-87, and the Senate, 81-13, with the needed two-thirds supermajorities, signaling widespread rejection of the president’s complaints and targeted tweets.

South Carolina’s nine-member delegation, records show, was divided on the matter.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn, Joe Cunningham, William Timmons and Joe Wilson, a mix of Democrats and Republicans, voted in favor of the override. Wilson is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and was intimately involved with the NDAA's crafting; Scott was once a member of the Senate counterpart.

U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman and Tom Rice, all Republicans, stuck with the president and voted against the override.

“I voted to sustain the President's veto on NDAA for the same reasons I voted against it when it last came before the House,” Duncan wrote on Twitter. The congressman previously took issue with what he saw as overt politicization: “The bottom line is this year’s NDAA was a flawed process and flawed policy. Our troops deserve better than this.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham did not vote; neither did Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Georgia Republicans who’ve walked a tightrope ahead of runoff elections. Graham, also a former member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he would “not vote to override presidential veto unless effort is made to wind down Section 230.”

The internet-speech provision – under mounting scrutiny – provides publishers broad immunity for content posted on their sites. Trump wanted, among other demands, a repeal of it included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Lawmakers had argued the defense bill was not the right place for that. Another “legislative vehicle” is necessary, according to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., an ally of the president.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on New Year's Day hailed the veto override, a first for the Trump presidency, as a bipartisan success.

“After a year’s worth of difficult work and thorough negotiations,” the Washington Democrat said in a statement, “the legislature has once again fulfilled our constitutional obligation to provide for the common defense.”