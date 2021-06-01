You are the owner of this article.
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake confirmed near Batesburg-Leesville

Community intensity map, USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey's community intensity map for Monday night's earthquake near Batesburg-Leesville and Summit. (Photo provided/USGS)

 Photo provided/USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred near Batesburg-Leesville on Monday night.

People in Aiken and Edgefield counties felt or heard the temblor, according to USGS data.

Its intensity was likened to the passing of a heavy truck. No damage had been reported as of early Tuesday morning.

MMI Graphic, USGS
The Modified Mercalli Intensity, or MMI, Scale assigns intensities as based on observed effects. (Photo provided/USGS)

The largest earthquake in the inland Carolinas – magnitude 5.1 – happened in 1916.

“Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones,” according to the USGS website. “Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.”


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general.

