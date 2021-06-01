Magnitude 2.6 earthquake confirmed near Batesburg-Leesville

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred near Batesburg-Leesville on Monday night.
People in Aiken and Edgefield counties felt or heard the temblor, according to USGS data.
Its intensity was likened to the passing of a heavy truck. No damage had been reported as of early Tuesday morning.
The largest earthquake in the inland Carolinas – magnitude 5.1 – happened in 1916.
“Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones,” according to the USGS website. “Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.”