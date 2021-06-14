DHEC proclaims this week COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week in SC

As efforts to unify South Carolina in the fight against COVID-19 continue, state public health officials are asking residents to support COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week by getting their vaccines and encouraging their friends and family to receive their COVID-19 vaccines as well.

While the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and its partners continue to implement the statewide COVID-19 vaccination plan, South Carolina, like most other states, has seen a decline in vaccine demand since mid-April.

As of Monday, more than 45 percent of vaccine-eligible South Carolinians have received at least one shot, and more than 38 percent are fully vaccinated; however, health officials would like those percentages to get to the 70-percent range or higher as quickly as possible.

In Aiken County, 58,671 residents have received at least one shot, which is about 34% of the county's population, as of Monday, while 49,767 are fully vaccinated, which is around 29% of the county.

“We have a lot to be proud of and, at the same time, it’s fair to say we have a lot more work to do,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director. “For the past 17 months, I’ve been part of our state’s COVID-19 response, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time to overcome this devastating disease. I’ve watched South Carolinians care for each other and come together in ways rarely seen before. Now is the time for us all to band together once more and end this pandemic by encouraging our unvaccinated neighbors to get their shots.”

DHEC and several essential partners have organized a COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week for June 13-19, and all South Carolinians are encouraged to participate by getting their shots, sharing factual vaccine information, and telling their vaccine stories.

“I lost someone very dear to me to COVID-19,” Traxler said. “We have all lost so much in some way over the past year. The only way to end this pandemic once and for all is to roll up our sleeves and get our shots. For those of you who are one of the 140 million fully-vaccinated Americans – thank you. I encourage you to tell your story, talk with your friends and family, shared fact-based information and help all of us put COVID-19 behind us.”