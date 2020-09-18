Standard, Star staff receive 18 news awards

The staff of the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star won a combined 18 awards as part of the South Carolina Press Association’s 2019 News Awards.
The winning photos and stories range from school events to local crime coverage to plutonium.
"Our greatest reward is making a difference in the lives of the residents in communities we cover, but recognition from our peers is a close second," said Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard and The Star.
Aiken’s newsroom staff celebrated the awards with a viewing party of the virtual awards ceremony Friday afternoon. The annual press association meeting set to take place in Myrtle Beach in March was postponed and subsequently canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Aiken Standard was awarded first place for general excellence in the daily 10,000-30,000 circulation division. Judges' comments for that award tap Aiken Standard as “head and shoulders above” the competition.
"It’s an incredible honor to receive the first place award for general excellence for daily newspapers in South Carolina in our circulation category," Overbey said.
"This recognizes the overall newspaper for 2019 and I think it demonstrates the strength of our full team in Aiken. I want to applaud the runners-up in our division who continue to produce outstanding daily newspapers in their communities of Myrtle Beach and Florence."
Staff also won awards for three annual special publications: “Your Guide to Aiken’s Triple Crown 2019,” “Young Professionals 2 Follow 2019” and “Your 2019 Guide to Summer Fun in Aiken County.”
Colin Demarest, who covers the Savannah River Site and the City of Aiken, received second place for the Judson Chapman Award for public service along with Thad Moore of The Post and Courier for a story about the plutonium stockpile stored at the site. Demarest and Moore also won first place for a series of articles on the same topic.
Matthew Enfinger, crime and courts reporter, won a second place award for a breaking news story about a guilty plea in a murder case. Dede Biles won third place for a story about memes being created following the damage to a Whiskey Road brick wall. Reporter Lindsey Hodges won a third place reporting-in-depth award for a story in the North Augusta Star about changes to North Augusta’s recycling program.
Staff won five photography awards. Kyle Dawson, Bill Bengtson, Demarest and Hodges each won photo awards.
Al Goodwyn won first place among all divisions for his Aiken Standard cartoons.
Michel’le Jackson, who recently departed from the paper to move across the country, won a first place award for a story about an Aiken County teacher and a third place award for a video about Aiken’s “best kept secrets.” Larry Wood, who retired from the paper earlier this year, won a third place award for a story about a living wax museum at a local school.
"I know our readers will join me in congratulating the individual efforts from reporters on our news staff. We are fortunate to have them in Aiken," Overbey said.