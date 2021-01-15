SRS neighbors will benefit if plutonium money is handled separately, Gov. McMaster says

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in a statewide address Wednesday night again advocated for keeping the historic Savannah River Site plutonium settlement out of the state budget, a maneuver he said would prioritize Aiken, Barnwell and nearby counties.

The nod to the Savannah River Site neighbors drew scattered applause, including from Aiken-area lawmakers. Officials throughout Aiken County have been in communication with the governor’s office about the $525 million payout.

Having the governor so prominently acknowledge the value of spending the money “locally, in the counties surrounding SRS, is extremely helpful,” state Rep. Bill Taylor said Thursday.

“By segmenting the money in separate legislation,” the Aiken Republican continued, “it doesn’t get commingled with the state budget money, where it would be easier to see much of the money go elsewhere.”

McMaster initially recommended a standalone appropriation bill when he unveiled his fiscal year 2022 budget request earlier this month. The executive budget proposed no specific investment of the funds — millions and millions of dollars — and instead called for “full accountability, transparency and equitable distribution.”

Both the governor and state Attorney General Alan Wilson have said they want to see a substantial chunk of the plutonium money invested in the Savannah River Site region, often seen as the crescent of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties. State Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, in a brief interview Thursday, reiterated their shared position.

“We agree with Gov. McMaster and Attorney General Wilson that a large portion of the settlement funds should go to Aiken and other counties in the region,” he said.

State Rep. Bart Blackwell, another Aiken Republican, echoed Taylor and Young: “To hear Gov. McMaster repeat that sentiment during last night’s State of the State ensures that the entire General Assembly is now aware of his position. This is good news and helps the delegation to secure this funding for our community.”

The $525-million sum stems from a landmark agreement reached by South Carolina and the Department of Energy, the Savannah River Site landlord, last year. Terms of the deal included a DOE promise to remove from South Carolina 9.5 metric tons of plutonium by 2037 and an upfront $600 million payment from the Trump administration.

The settlement is the single largest in Palmetto State history. Such a significant purse is sure to cause a scramble in Columbia.