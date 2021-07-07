SRR summer interns help improve safety for local homeowner

Savannah River Remediation summer college interns volunteered their time and abilities to help the local community as part of United Way’s Project VISION.
Project VISION is a program that focuses on providing assistance to local community members. Each year, SRR challenges its summer interns to go beyond the barricade to learn about the company’s commitment to philanthropy through volunteer work.
On June 11, 12 SRR employees, including nine interns, volunteered for Project VISION in Aiken to help improve the home of a local resident. This project was organized and led by Salt Waste Processing Facility/Liquid Waste Interface Manager Keith Harp and recently retired SRR employee Ed Urbanawiz, with the help of Talent Acquisition Specialist Allison Brinkley, who coordinated the volunteering interns.
“Project VISION is an incredibly important addition to the work that is performed at SRR,” Brinkley said. “Throughout the year, SRR employees are given the opportunity to give back to the community through various organizations. To ensure our interns get the full experience of being an SRR employee, we help them realize the feeling of what volunteering does for them and the people they serve.”
For a local homeowner, the area of concern was the unsafe condition of her front porch. With the support of the United Way, the team of volunteers took out the existing plywood flooring and then removed the supporting structure underneath it. From there, they built frames to anchor the newly built supporting structures into the ground with concrete and posts. Then, decking boards were cut into specific lengths and screwed into the frame to complete the deck. The project was two-thirds completed by the volunteers. Project VISION has another group that will do the finishing touches on the porch.
“The owner loves to sit on her front porch. Therefore, it is very rewarding to know that we are helping to keep her safe,” said Brinkley.
SRR summer intern Kevonte Turnley said working to benefit members in the community felt personally rewarding.
“Doing this volunteer work for the local community is great, and I’m glad we have the ability to safely work together and help others,” he said.
Since 2009, when SRR became the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, employees have been involved in Project VISION and many other projects that have proved beneficial to the surrounding community.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and Amentum N&E Technical Services.