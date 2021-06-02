SRR raises over $8,000 for Children's Place

Savannah River Remediation has raised $8,958 for Children’s Place through an onsite version of the agency’s Celebrity Waiter Night event.
The Savannah River Site liquid waste contractor has supported Celebrity Waiter Night for many years and wanted to make an even bigger impact in 2021. This year, SRR’s Celebrity Waiter was held “Doordash” style for lunch. Members of SRR’s executive management team, the “celebrity waiters,” delivered barbecue sandwich meals to employees in SRR facilities at SRS. The meals were provided by Blue Collard Catering.
In the past, SRR has held Celebrity Waiter Night at restaurants in the community; last year, the event was held take-out style due to COVID-19.
Celebrity Waiter Night is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Children’s Place, a critical child advocacy organization and United Way agency, and SRR wanted to do its part to make it a success, according to SRR Project Services and Support Director Sandra Fairchild.
"Unfortunately, there are many children in our community who have experienced trauma and adversity at a very young age,” said Fairchild, who also serves as the treasurer on the Children’s Place Board of Directors. “Children’s Place wraps its arms around children and families who are struggling, helping to protect, heal and strengthen them from the impact of that trauma and build a brighter future for their families – that is why community fundraisers, like Celebrity Waiter Night, are crucial."
