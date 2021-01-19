SRR president recognized with safety leadership award

The president and project manager of the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site was recently recognized with a safety leadership award from the National Safety Council.
Phil Breidenbach, president and project manager of Savannah River Remediation, was named one of the 2021 CEOs Who “Get It” from the National Safety Council. The award recognizes a handful of top leaders from many industries who instill a culture of safety within their organization and “go the extra mile to protect employees both on and off the job.”
“Safety depends on leaders who understand and support it from the top down, ensuring every major business decision is made with safety in mind. That is the definition of a CEO who gets it,” according to the award announcement. The honorees are recognized in the January edition of Safety+Health magazine.
In the high-hazard nuclear business, you don’t get to conduct your mission unless you can do it safely, according to Breidenbach.
“The nuclear business affects the greater good; it has a much further reach than many other industries,” he said. “If we don’t do the work correctly, we can affect many people, large areas of the state and the entire nuclear industry. Because the consequence can be so significant, the controls to ensure we don’t actually experience those consequences need to be so robust. That is why in our business, safety is a value. It is more than a priority because priorities change. It is a value, and it always will be.”
The National Safety Council is a mission-based organization that works to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment.
SRR is the Savannah River Site Liquid Waste Contractor. SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins and Amentum N&E Technical Services.