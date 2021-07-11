SRR intern works to create educational content using art degree

Joining Savannah River Remediation’s 2021 summer intern program, Saidah Coleman has a few things at the front of her mind: learning and community.
As an intern working in the SRR Training organization, Coleman is focused on creating educational content that incorporates her love for graphic design using multimedia applications, such as Adobe products.
As a 2020 graduate from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, with a Bachelor of Arts concentrating in visual and studio art, Coleman took interest in SRR because of the opportunities available at the multi-disciplined company that operates as the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site. While SRR’s mission is to treat and dispose of high-level waste and then safely close radioactive waste tanks, it also gives its workforce opportunities to give back to the communities surrounding SRS.
Coleman said it was her goal to work for a company that values community like she does.
“Spelman College builds you up and helps to give back, which has helped me grow and become involved in my community,” Coleman said. “My main goal after graduation is to find a career at a company that inspires its employees to help those around them.”
During her time at Spelman College, Coleman mentored at an after-school program teaching environmental science and sustainability for the Greening Youth Foundation. Now that she’s part of the SRR team, Coleman can apply the knowledge she has learned in science and art, as well as her passion for giving back, toward her work.
During her internship, Coleman is looking forward to the important work she will be performing with her group while making connections with her fellow interns. By the end of the summer, she plans to launch a meaningful e-learning module that will help employees learn about the training group’s mission.
As a motivated person always striving to do her best, Coleman plans to embrace virtual work and new technology platforms.
“I am using technology to my advantage and staying positive because I know this internship was made available to me to learn and become confident in what I learned through my degree program at Spelman College,” Coleman said. “I look at myself today with wonder because I never imagined I would be working at a company like SRR with such an important mission, and I can’t help but to feel pride.”
