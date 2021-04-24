SRR employees serve neighbors during 2021 United Way Project VISION

Savannah River Remediation employees volunteered their time to help their neighbors in need for the annual United Way Project Volunteers In Service In Our Neighborhoods event.
On March 26, SRR employees volunteered for the Project VISION Day of Caring to improve the grounds at the Cumbee Center, a United Way of Aiken County agency, to ensure clients would have a clean, safe and beautiful outside space. The team of volunteers also completed outside facility repairs and painting.
Project VISION, in its 25th year in Aiken County, assists agencies and residents who often depend on volunteers participating in the improvement projects. The objective of Project VISION is to improve partner agency facilities and to increase self-sufficiency for disabled and senior citizens by repairing hazards at their private residences.
SRR Waste Retrieval and Tank Closure Project Director Jhivaun Freeman-Pollard served as the SRR Project VISION Volunteer Executive Team Lead. She said SRR’s involvement in Project VISION fulfills a need in the community and is enriching for the SRR team members who choose to serve.
“Project VISION is a great opportunity for us to come together and serve our neighbors in the community who need assistance,” Freeman-Pollard said. “Due to the current COVID-19 environment, we had to scale back on the number of volunteers and agencies visited in the spirit of safety for our employees and residents in the community. But it was still heartwarming to work alongside the SRR employees who worked diligently and successfully with fewer people. The team provided great effort, goodwill, and productivity for people in need in the community.”
In addition to the Cumbee Center, two private residences and three other agencies were also served by over 40 SRR employees.
SRR employees have participated in Project VISION since 2009, when SRR became the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum, with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and Amentum N&E Technical Services.