SRR donates park benches to SRS Museum in downtown Aiken

Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at Savannah River Site, has donated new park benches to the SRS Museum in downtown Aiken.
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach recently made the official presentation to museum leaders.
“These benches offer a moment of comfort to both museum visitors and passersby, as well as a perfect spot to reflect on the beauty of downtown Aiken,” Breidenbach said. “The SRS Museum has a wonderful story to tell its visitors. The past seven decades of SRS operations have contributed mightily to the growth and success of the Aiken community.”
SRS Heritage Foundation Executive Director Walt Joseph started working at SRS in 1954, as America was first responding to the Cold War threat.
“The story behind the development of SRS is an important one,” said Joseph. “We are grateful for the support of SRR and others who are helping us create a facility that can educate others about the history and meaning of SRS."
The SRS Heritage Foundation was chartered in 2005 and organized to interpret and preserve the history of SRS. The foundation's purpose is to assist in the operation and development of the museum, which seeks a broad public, private and volunteer support base.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and Amentum N&E Technical Services.
For more information about the SRS Heritage Foundation or the SRS Museum, visit srsheritagemuseum.org.