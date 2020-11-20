SRP Federal Credit Union branch celebrates downtown Aiken location

The southwest corner of Laurens Street is a touch greener now that the new SRP Federal Credit Union branch has opened its doors.
Staff members for the new branch, as well as members of the Aiken community, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony christening the business Friday afternoon, and spoke of cementing the business's place in the community for years to come.
"We have been allowed to serve our members even during (the pandemic)," said Josh Carias, the manager of the Laurens Street branch. "It makes it so much more meaningful to help (our members) though this hard time."
J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, spoke of his relief of seeing the building, the former city headquarters, used for a good cause.
"I've seen this building (go) through so much ... but wanted something like this in this part of town," Jameson said.
Located at at 135 Laurens St. S.W., the new bank is the fifth branch in Aiken, joining the locations on Pine Log Road, Richland Avenue, Rutland Drive and Silver Bluff Road.
The new branch is also the 20th branch of SRP Federal Credit Union overall, said Woody Shuler, chief financial officer at SRP Federal Credit Union.
The branch's hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.