SRNS donates $10,000 for new Children's Place bus

Children’s Place Inc. now has a new bus for its daily bus routes, thanks in part to a $10,000 contribution from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
“The idea of purchasing a new bus in the middle of all the challenges of this pandemic was daunting, but Children’s Place is fortunate to have so many friends at SRNS and the Savannah River Site to help children get to and from our facility,” said Children’s Place Executive Director Peggy Ford.
Children’s Place, a United Way of Aiken County agency, is a child and family development center with the only Therapeutic Childcare Program in the area. It is one of only two such programs in South Carolina. Additionally, the organization offers in-home family counseling; community-based prevention services for struggling families; a Strengthening Families Program that teaches effective parenting skills; and safe sleep education and bedding for families in need through its Beds for Babies program.
In 2019, Children’s Place reached 93 children and over 350 families in Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg, Edgefield and McCormick counties.
The new bus joins two buses on daily routes throughout Aiken County.
“Our buses travel 70,000 miles each year, on a lot of rural roads, transporting children to and from our facility, so there are a lot of regular maintenance issues,” said Ford. “We were having to juggle our pickup routes to get children here early in the morning, so our board determined we had to add another bus.”
This is the second Children’s Place bus purchase that SRNS has supported over the past 11 years. “SRNS employees support the great work that Children’s Place and all the United Way agencies do across our region, so we were proud to join them on this effort,” said SRNS President and CEO Stuart MacVean.
The pandemic has forced nonprofits like Children’s Place to reconfigure classrooms and increased operational costs. “United Way agencies have continued to help our most vulnerable communities throughout this crisis,” said United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers. “We’re seeing hunger as a critical need in our region right now, and our agencies and volunteers have been amazing. We are extremely grateful for corporate partners like SRNS, who always provide needed resources for United Way and our partners. This new bus allows Children’s Place to continue its very important mission.”
Ford believes the giving spirit in the CSRA will carry her organization through this pandemic. “Nine families just graduated our Strengthening Families Program, so we celebrated with ‘breakfast for dinner’ and sent them home with a waffle-maker," she said. "Having small celebrations like breakfast for dinner, that’s how children and their families will get through this.”