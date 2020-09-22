Spectator-friendly Blessing of the Hounds called off because of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another victim from among this year’s local events.
Plans have been scrapped for the traditional version of the Blessing of the Hounds, which is held on Thanksgiving Day and is open to spectators.
The vote by the Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s Board of Trustees to cancel the public occasion was unanimous, said Linda Knox McLean.
She estimated that 2,000 spectators showed up for the 2019 Blessing at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods.
“It’s a sign of the times,” said McLean of the cancellation. “It was a very clear decision not to have it open to public, and it was based strictly on COVID-19.
“It’s wonderful when many people come down there,” she continued. “I’m sorry that we won’t be able to open it to the public this year.”
McLean is a member of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s board of trustees and one of four joint masters of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds.
The other joint masters of foxhounds are Larry Byers, Wendy Gutfarb and Sarah Wildasin.
Byers, treasurer of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation, also expressed disappointment.
“I always look at the Blessing as our opportunity to share some of our tradition with the citizens and also to dispel any misgivings that people might have about our hunts in Hitchcock Woods” he said.
But there was concern about being able to maintain “sufficient social-distancing” as far as spectators were concerned even though the Blessing takes place outdoors, Byers added.
The Aiken Hounds foxhunting organization has been around for more than 100 years. The club conducts the oldest drag hunt in the nation.
In a drag hunt, a cloth saturated with fox scent is dragged over the ground to create a trail for foxhounds to follow.
The Aiken Hounds’ hunting season generally begins in November and ends in March. The 2000-2021 edition will be held, said Buyers who explained that there would be “no trouble in maintaining social distance” because members will be on horseback.
Plans haven’t been discussed yet about holding a Blessing of the Hounds ceremony for Aiken Hounds members only, both McLean and Byers said.
The Blessing of the Hounds takes place at the start of a hunting season to ask for God’s blessing on the foxhounds, club members and the ground over which they hunt, he explained.
For more information about the Aiken Hounds, visit aikenhounds.com.