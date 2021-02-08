South Carolina's technical college system providing solutions to unemployment, student debt problems

Unemployment during the novel coronavirus pandemic and student debt are among the problems that the South Carolina Technical College System is helping tackle.
Dr. Tim Hardee, the system’s president, spoke about how it is providing assistance Monday during his presentation to the Rotary Club of Aiken at Newberry Hall.
“Right now, student debt in the United States is $1.7 trillion,” Hardee said. “If you are an 18- to 39-year-old in the United States, 20% of your take-home pay goes to pay off student debt. The 25- to 35-year-olds are spending more on paying off student debt than they spend on food.”
In South Carolina, Hardee continued, “the average graduate of a four-year institution is $38,000 in debt,” which is among the highest amounts in the nation.
Students could reduce much of their debt significantly by attending a technical college for two years before enrolling in a four-year school.
“Students who do their first two years at Midlands Technical College and then do their third and fourth years at USC (University of South Carolina) in Columbia, save about $30,000 in tuition on average,” Hardee said. “That sort of matches up with the student debt issue for our state.”
Hardee also discussed how COVID-19 federal stimulus money is being used to deal with unemployment in the Palmetto State and the Technical College System’s role in that effort.
Gov. Henry McMaster “has invested $8 million of the appropriation that he has at his discretion” in the Technical College System, Hardee said.
It is funding short-term training – 15 weeks or less – for South Carolinians who have lost their jobs.
“We expect we that we will train about 3,000 people though this program,” Hardee said. “The whole idea is in 15 weeks to get you a skill set that makes you marketable. That could look like an EMT (emergency medical technician) program, a CDL (commercial driver’s license) truck driving program or a cell tower technician program.
“We appreciate the fact that the governor has recognized that the Technical College System can help get some of these people who are unemployed – hopefully quickly – back in the workforce,” Hardee concluded.
There are 16 schools in the South Carolina Technical College System.