South Carolina's Sales Tax Holiday set for Aug. 6-8

Mark your calendar if you’re planning to shop for back-to-school needs.

The annual Sales Tax Holiday in South Carolina will be held this year from Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

During that time, eligible items can be purchased in stores and online without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

Another name for the event is Tax Free Weekend.

The 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday provides an opportunity “to save money, and it’s also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses that have struggled this past year (during the novel coronavirus pandemic),” said S.C. Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell in a prepared statement.

On the list of tax-free items are computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear and some bed and bath supplies.

They can be new or used.

Digital cameras, smartphones, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, rental clothing and footwear, furniture and jewelry won’t be eligible for tax-free purchase.

Items used in trade or business also won’t qualify.

In 2020, South Carolina shoppers spent more than $18.1 million on eligible products during the Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Department of Revenue.

For more information, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.