Some volunteer fire departments in Aiken County getting new tanker trucks

Up to 10 volunteer fire departments in Aiken County will be getting new T-Style fire tanker trucks.
During its meeting earlier this month, Aiken County Council unanimously approved a resolution naming the recipients of the vehicles, which will cost $240,000 apiece and each have a 3,000-gallon capacity.
The provider of the trucks will be Safe Industries, which is headquartered in Easley.
“They buy the chassis from Freightliner Trucks and then put the tanks on them,” said County Administrator Clay Killian.
It will be about a year before the vehicles are ready, he added.
Killian said the county would have a “preconstruction” conference with reach of the recipients. Some fire departments have expressed the desire for additional features on the tankers, and they will be responsible for paying for those extras.
In November 2018, Aiken County voters approved Capital Project Sales Tax IV. Included in the county’s share of the proceeds was $1.55 million for the purchase of tanker trucks.
That amount is enough to buy six vehicles and to partially fund the purchase of a seventh.
Killian said County Council would find the money to supplement the Sales Tax funds.
The seven volunteer fire departments chosen by County Council to receive the tanker trucks were Eureka, Silver Bluff, New Holland, Hollow Creek, Windsor, Monetta and Salley.
In addition, the resolution authorized the purchase of three additional vehicles if enough money could be secured from the federal government and other sources.
The recipients of those trucks would be Center, Couchton and Wagener.
Prior to the meeting of County Council as a whole at the Aiken County Government Center on April 20, the panel’s Judiciary and Public Safety listened to a presentation by Killian that included a map provided by the county’s GeoServices Division of water points (sources) and fire hydrants.
The committee’s members also discussed which fire departments should receive the tankers and came up with a list to recommend to their other County Council colleagues.
Sandy Haskell is the chairman of the Judicial and Public Safety Committee. Phil Napier and Danny Feagin also are members of the panel.
In general, fire departments that had the least access to water supplies and fire hydrants in their districts received the trucks, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said.