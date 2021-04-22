Smoke blankets western Aiken as woods smolder

Smoke blanketed portions of the Aiken bypass and Graniteville on Thursday, as brush near Trolley Line Road continued to smolder.
Signs on some roads warned of smoke and lowered visibility.
The hot spots Thursday are a continuation of a woods fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon around the Trolley Run subdivision. Some homes were evacuated yesterday.
GVW Fire Department crews, the S.C. Forestry Commission and others fought the fire into the night, according to multiple Facebook posts from the department.
“The fire continues to spread,” one post reads. Hours later: “The fire seems to have slowed down a bit. SC Forestry has several tractors on the ground plowing fire breaks in effort to contain this fire.”
No injuries or damage to structures had been reported as of early Thursday morning. Homes in the Trolley Run neighborhood were not being evacuated Thursday, according to people there.
The Forestry Commission earlier this week issued a red flag alert in response to elevated wildfire conditions and risks.
“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said, “we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve.”
State forestry firefighters respond to an average of 2,500 wildland fires every year.