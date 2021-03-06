Smith reigns as new queen of LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing

The reigning queen ended up being dethroned during the $50,000 LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase Saturday, and a new queen was crowned.
California-based rider Tamie Smith was the winner at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field as she and the 15-year-old-old German Sport Horse gelding Mai Baum finished with a score of 23.3.
They led after the dressage and show jumping phases of the competition Friday and then turned in a fast, but sometimes heart-stopping round, in Saturday’s cross-country phase.
They received no penalties, but there were some close calls in clearing some of the jumps, many of which resembled Aiken landmarks such as the old Post Office and The Willcox.
Mai Baum, whose nickname is Lexus, “was a little bit hot and crazy out of the starting gate, and he took me on a little bit of a wild ride, but we managed to get it done,” Smith said.
They completed the course in 3:48, which was below the allotted time.
The LiftMaster Grand Prix’s toppled queen, Liz Halliday-Sharp, finished second aboard the 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding Deniro Z with a score of 25.8.
Halliday-Sharp, who trains in Kentucky and Florida, also was third aboard the 18-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding Fernhill By Night with a score of 28.4.
And in addition, Halliday-Sharp finished fifth aboard the 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding Cooley Quicksilver with a score of 30.0.
In 2019, Halliday-Sharp teamed up with Fernhill By Night to triumph in the inaugural LiftMaster Grand-Prix.
Then Halliday-Sharp captured the 2020 LiftMaster aboard Deniro Z.
“Obviously, I would have liked to have won, but I thought my horses were outstanding,” said Halliday-Sharp, of her LiftMaster Grand-Prix experience this year. “I was absolutely thrilled with them all. They were really great. They fought for me. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Two-time Olympian Boyd Martin, who trains at Stable View in the Aiken area during the winter, was the only male rider in the LiftMaster Grand-Prix’s top five for 2021, finishing in fourth place on the 15-year-old Oldenburg/thoroughbred gelding Long Island T.
They had a score of 29.5.
The City of Aiken was the sponsor for the cross-country phase.
“We believe the equine industry is fundamental to our community,” said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. “We are the sponsors of a lot of equestrian events.”
Because of the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s protocols during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which were developed based on the United States Equestrian Federation’s COVID-19 guidelines, the public wasn’t allowed to attend the LiftMaster Grand-Prix’s 2021 edition.
“We’ve followed every rule,” said Horse Park Foundation President Jack Wetzel. “It really has gone very well.”
The Horse Park Foundation’s vice president and treasurer, Tara Bostwick expressed a similar opinion.
“Given all our constraints this year, I think it was a fabulous event,” she said. “The competition was so exciting with the close scores.”
Smith and Martin were members of the United States’ three-day eventing team that won a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.
Mai Baum also was on that squad.
Martin earned an individual gold medal while riding Tsetserleg.