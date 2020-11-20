WAGENER — A procession of supporters filtered in and out of the Wagener Fire Department on Saturday morning, waving signs that showed support for the department following what many attendees called "unwarranted" treatment of the department's leaders.

The sit-in was formed following an ongoing investigation into the Wagener Fire Department earlier this month, which has since led to the suspension of the department's chief and assistant chief, Mark Redd and George Day, respectively.

The investigation was prompted for reported "inappropriate use of social media" and "insufficient bookkeeping documentation regarding finances of the Wagener Fire Department," a news release by the town of Wagener read.

Residents of the Wagener area who attended the sit-in dispute the claims but also voiced their concerns of the area's security without a functionally staffed fire department.

"I want to know who's going to go to my child's school and help them since we don't have a fire department," one woman, a mother who brought her two small children, said.

Christopher Salley, the organizer of the sit-in, repeated the sentiment.

"God forbid we have a big fire," he said. "Somebody's got to come from another district ... that could be a good 15 minutes ... that's the difference between saving somebody's life."

Day and Redd were among those suspended from the department. Three were called to come back, two as certified firefighters and one as a support firefighter.

Day stopped by the sit-in to thank his supporters. He said he could not pinpoint an exact instance of misuse of social media that could warrant the current investigation.

"I can only recall (one image) ... but there was no name or tag number ... but as far as illegal use, no," Day said.

Day added that he had had several miscommunications with city council members, namely Wagener Mayor Mike Miller, regarding funds for proper equipment. Such instances have been going on for years, Day added, and included gaining funding for new hoses and batteries for air packs as well as lights inside the department.

Volunteers would "have to make due with what they had" available, Day said.

"(City Council) said, 'Don't worry about the finances, just tell us what you need,'" Day said. "We told them what we needed and there's always something going on. It's been delayed and some of this stuff can't wait."

Day also denied that he or Redd had ever mishandled the funds for the department.

"We haven't had any access to any accounts in five years," Day claimed.

The investigation of the Wagener Fire Department is currently being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Gerald Taylor has been named interim chief of the department in the meantime.

Miller was contacted for comment at his residence in Wagener on Saturday afternoon. He did not respond for comment.