Single-vehicle crash kills passenger in Barnwell County

One person is dead and another is injured after a car drove into a ditch in Barnwell County on Saturday morning.
At approximately 11:05 a.m., a 1999 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Fellowship Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
The driver and the passenger were the only occupants of the vehicle, Highway Patrol reports. The passenger was pronounced dead while the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The name of the person killed will be released by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office.