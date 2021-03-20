You are the owner of this article.
Single-vehicle crash kills passenger in Barnwell County

Police car file (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

One person is dead and another is injured after a car drove into a ditch in Barnwell County on Saturday morning. 

At approximately 11:05 a.m., a 1999 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Fellowship Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported. 

The driver and the passenger were the only occupants of the vehicle, Highway Patrol reports. The passenger was  pronounced dead while the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The name of the person killed will be released by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office. 


