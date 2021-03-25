You are the owner of this article.
Single-vehicle crash kills driver in Aiken County

  • Updated
Lights (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

A man has died after being ejected from his car Thursday morning after driving into a culvert in Aiken County. 

At 6:51 a.m., the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the 2100 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Batesburg in response to a fatal single-vehicle collision.

The driver, identified as Dexter Vallet, 25, of Pineville, S.C., was reportedly traveling north on Old 96 Indian Trail in a 2004 Nissan SUV when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned after striking a culvert, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. 

Vallet, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene from blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis is pending.


