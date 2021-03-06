Sidewalk sale returns to downtown Aiken

Aiken’s Downtown Development Association Spring Sidewalk Sale is back this spring after skipping last year’s due to pandemic health concerns.
Stores in the downtown Aiken area set out their merchandise, some even having special sales. Some stores even paired up when setting items outside.
The Sidewalk Sale is an event hosted by the ADDA a couple of times throughout the year.
Aiken Embroidery and Design is one of the many stores that participated this year and believes the Sidewalk Sale helps bring them more customers.
“We do customized embroidery, you can bring things in like your shirt, we do we sublimation, customized pens, woodworking, stuffed animals, like embroider on their bellies, hats and anything your imagination can think of,” said Brittany Olah, an employee at Aiken Embroidery and Design.
Olah said their store participates to help out the community and to stay involved. She said their main goal is to make sure their customers are happy with their products.
Elliott’s Consignment had items displayed in front of its storefront, including those from Artisan Market and The Paisley Peacock. Leslie Clark, the owner of Artisan Market, said although each one of the stores offer different items, they all have sales.
“It’s just a way of getting people out. It’s outside mostly so it meets the standard,” said Clark.