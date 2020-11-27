Shoppers hit small stores in Aiken for Black Friday

With the holiday shopping frenzy known as Black Friday coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, Aiken was rather quiet this year as more shoppers stuck to online shopping, especially when it came to buying from some of the big box stores.

Smaller businesses, however, had a better reception as more and more shoppers chose to support the downtown and other small area shops in-person.

As stores began to open Friday morning, shoppers bustled throughout Aiken for unique and personalized items for a special someone.

Alec O'Conner, an Aiken resident, was browsing downtown with his girlfriend and helping her find a gift for her mom, who has more of a "downtown taste," O'Conner said.

"She's very selective," O'Conner said. "[Downtown Aiken] has more of what she likes than somewhere like Walmart ... there's more merchandise [and] it changes out more."

While he's still planning on doing most of his holiday shopping in some of the big box stores, O'Conner said he still wants to shop and support Aiken's small businesses as much as possible.

" ... if something's worth the price here I'll pull out my wallet," he teased. "Gift cards might be the best bet, though."

Many of Aiken's downtown businesses were holding sidewalk sales or special deals in-store, some of which were not necessarily for Black Friday but still meant to add to the final weeks of holiday shopping.

Such stores included Vikki's Boutique on Whiskey Road. The business did not have a specified Black Friday sale to avoid drawing in a large crowd, owner Vikki Woody said, but rather will have sporadic sales until Christmas.

The sales are meant to draw in customers during the last few weeks before the holiday, Woody said, while promoting the support of small businesses.

"We hope it's a kickstart of people getting out and about ... and we're hoping people shop small," she said.

Other businesses with special deals included Menagerie on Laurens Street. Owner Meghan Conner Timmerman was selling hand-crafted soaps as a buy five, get one free sale for Black Friday, and plans to continue the sale for Small Business Saturday.

Black Friday, Timmerman said, is more of "a brisk walk" before she has to sprint into December, a time when her business truly becomes busy as people wrap up their shopping.

This year's shopping season is more important than ever for her business, as well as her fellow businesses downtown, she said.

"People don't understand the uncertainty of what's going on," Timmerman said. "We really need their support."